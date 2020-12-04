Windsor's unemployment rate sees slight drop in November
Windsor's unemployment rate dropped slightly from October to November as the region entered the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rate decreased as the region entered its second wave of COVID-19
Windsor's unemployment rate dropped slightly from October to November as the region entered the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city's unemployment rate dropped from 10.8 per cent in October to 10.6 per cent last month, according to new numbers released Friday from Statistics Canada.
This decrease comes as the region saw increasing COVID-19 case rates in November and moved from the province's green COVID-19 category into red — the category before a full-on lockdown.
Earlier this year, Windsor was the Canadian city with the highest jobless rate — reaching a peak of 16.7 per cent in May.
Since then, the rate had been on a steady decline and got as low as 9.8 per cent in September. But in October, it shot back up by one per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.