Windsor's unemployment rate sees slight drop in November

Windsor's unemployment rate dropped slightly from October to November as the region entered the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's unemployment rate dropped from 10.8 per cent in October to 10.6 per cent last month, according to new numbers released Friday from Statistics Canada.

This decrease comes as the region saw increasing COVID-19 case rates in November and moved from the province's green COVID-19 category into red — the category before a full-on lockdown.

Earlier this year, Windsor was the Canadian city with the highest jobless rate — reaching a peak of 16.7 per cent in May.

Since then, the rate had been on a steady decline and got as low as 9.8 per cent in September. But in October, it shot back up by one per cent.

More from CBC Windsor