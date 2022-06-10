Windsor's job gains bring its unemployment rate more in line with the national average

Windsor is seeing stronger jobs numbers following a long stretch of posting the highest unemployment rate among major Canadian cities.

Statistics Canada says the Windsor census metropolitan area had an unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent in May, just behind the national average of 5.1 per cent.

While the local unemployment rate has seen steady improvement in recent months, Windsor still had the highest rate of any big Canadian city as recently as March.

That trend ended in April, when Windsor posted a rate of 6.4 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate hit a record low in May. That rate, 5.1 per cent, is the lowest since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten.

The overall gain in employment came as the number of full-time jobs climbed by 135,000, but part-time employment fell by 96,000.

Statistic's Canada's unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted and based on a three-month moving average.

