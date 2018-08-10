Skip to Main Content
Windsor's unemployment rate rises above national average in July

Windsor's unemployment rate rises above national average in July

The rate rose to 6 per cent, an increase of 0.2 per cent from June. The national average remained steady from last month at 5.8 per cent.

Across Canada, 54,100 jobs were added to the economy

CBC News ·
Statistics Canada figures, released Friday, show that Windsor's unemployment rate has risen above the national average. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Windsor's unemployment rate has risen slightly above the national average, according to figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The city saw its unemployment percentage increase from 5.8 per cent in June to 6 per cent in July.

The national average saw a 0.2 per cent change from last month's figures as well — but in the opposite direction. June's value of 6 per cent fell to 5.8 per cent in July.

Across Canada, 54,100 jobs were added to the economy in July.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us