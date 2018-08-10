Windsor's unemployment rate rises above national average in July

Windsor's unemployment rate has risen slightly above the national average, according to figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The city saw its unemployment percentage increase from 5.8 per cent in June to 6 per cent in July.

The national average saw a 0.2 per cent change from last month's figures as well — but in the opposite direction. June's value of 6 per cent fell to 5.8 per cent in July.

Across Canada, 54,100 jobs were added to the economy in July.