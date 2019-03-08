Windsor unemployment rate, national rate stay the same

More than 55,000 jobs were created last month nationwide, but Windsor's unemployment rate stayed the same.

It's at 5.2 per cent — the exact same as it was in January.

The national unemployment rate also remained the same, at 5.8 per cent.

Most of the jobs added across Canada were full-time positions. In Ontario, almost 37,000 jobs were added.

Statistics Canada says even though jobs were added to the market, the unemployment rate remains the same because more people are participating in the job market. In Windsor that number is 181,700 to January's 179,500.