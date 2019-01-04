Windsor unemployment falls below national jobless rate

The national jobless rate is the lowest its been since data was first collected in 1976.

Windsor's unemployment rate dropped from 6 per cent to 5.4 per cent — lower than the national rate of 5.6 per cent.

Nationwide, manufacturing and transportation industry jobs saw gains in employment. About 26,000 fewer people were working in retail, according to Statistics Canada's December 2018 Labour Force Survey.

In Ontario alone, employment increases by 1.1 per cent. Statistics Canada says that increase is all in full-time work.

Ontario matches Windsor's unemployment rate at 5.4 per cent, which is the second lowest among the provinces. British Columbia remained the lowest with 4.4 per cent.

December 2018's national survey results show only 9,000 jobs were added in the last month of the year.