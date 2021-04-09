Windsor's unemployment rate at 9.8% as pandemic drags on
Region saw slight improvement over February's jobless numbers
Windsor's unemployment numbers have slightly improved since February.
The unemployment rate for March was 9.8 per cent, down nearly a percentage point from February, which had a 10.7 per cent unemployment rate.
Windsor spent all of March in the red "control" zone of COVID-19 restrictions, meaning businesses could employ staff for indoor dining and non-essential shopping could take place with capacity restrictions in effect.
Last March, when the pandemic was declared, Windsor had an unemployment rate of 10.5 per cent.
The latest numbers were released Friday by Statistics Canada. They pertain not just to the city but the Census Metropolitan Area for Windsor, which includes part of Essex County.
Canada's unemployment rate fell to a post-pandemic low of 7.5 per cent last month as the economy added 303,000 jobs, Statistics Canada said.
That compares to a gain of 259,000 jobs in February, when the unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent.
Across Ontario, the highest unemployment rates in March were found in St. Catharines-Niagara at 12.2 per cent, Barrie at 11 per cent and Belleville at 10.4 per cent.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?