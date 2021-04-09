Windsor's unemployment rate at 9.8% as pandemic drags on

Windsor's unemployment numbers have slightly improved since February.

The unemployment rate for March was 9.8 per cent, down nearly a percentage point from February, which had a 10.7 per cent unemployment rate.

Windsor spent all of March in the red "control" zone of COVID-19 restrictions, meaning businesses could employ staff for indoor dining and non-essential shopping could take place with capacity restrictions in effect.

Last March, when the pandemic was declared, Windsor had an unemployment rate of 10.5 per cent.

The latest numbers were released Friday by Statistics Canada. They pertain not just to the city but the Census Metropolitan Area for Windsor, which includes part of Essex County.

Canada's unemployment rate fell to a post-pandemic low of 7.5 per cent last month as the economy added 303,000 jobs, Statistics Canada said.

That compares to a gain of 259,000 jobs in February, when the unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent.

Across Ontario, the highest unemployment rates in March were found in St. Catharines-Niagara at 12.2 per cent, Barrie at 11 per cent and Belleville at 10.4 per cent.