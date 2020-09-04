Windsor unemployment rate continues steady decline

Months into the pandemic, Windsor sees its lowest jobless rate since April.

Windsor's August unemployment rate dropped to 10.1 per cent from 12.5 per cent in July, according to seasonally adjusted data from Statistics Canada's labour force survey released Friday.

Earlier this year, Windsor was the Canadian city with the highest jobless rate — reaching a peak of 16.7 per cent in May.

Now, it is below the national unemployment rate.

Canada's economy added 246,000 jobs in August, a figure that pushed the jobless rate down 0.7 percentage points to 10.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that most of the new jobs recorded in the month were full-time work. The figure was in line with what economists had been expecting.

August's number brings the four-month total of new jobs to 1.2 million since May. But because of the plunge in March and April, Canada still has 1.1 million fewer paid workers than it did in February, before COVID-19 hit.

The latest survey, according to Statistics Canada, includes "supplementary indicators that help to monitor the labour market as restrictions are lifted and capture the full scope of the impacts of COVID-19."

The survey continues to include questions on work from home, workplace adaptations and financial capacity, though some new questions were added based on returning to a traditional work environment and receipt of COVID-19 financial support from the federal government.

Data from the survey is based on information from more than 50,000 households and is reflective of the labour market as of the week of Aug. 9 to 15.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in Ontario to enter Stage 3 of reopening on Aug. 12.