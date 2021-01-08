Windsor's unemployment rate rose rose slightly in December
Windsor is among among the cities with the highest unemployment rates in Canada.
Region saw 11.1% unemployment last month as COVID-19 cases escalated
The city's unemployment rate stood at 11.1 per cent in December, according to Statistics Canada.
It rose by half a percentage point over November, when the jobless rate was 10.6 per cent.
Windsor and the surrounding region entered a lockdown on Dec. 13 due to rising COVID-19 cases, shuttering non-essential businesses.
The national unemployment rate stands at 8.6 per cent for December.
Windsor is tied with Edmonton for the third-highest unemployment in the country.
Peterborough (13.5 per cent) and Barrie (12.1 per cent) have the Canada's highest rates of joblessness among major cities.
