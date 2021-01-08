Windsor's unemployment rate rose rose slightly in December

Windsor is among the cities with the highest unemployment rates in Canada.

The city's unemployment rate stood at 11.1 per cent in December, according to Statistics Canada.

It rose by half a percentage point over November, when the jobless rate was 10.6 per cent.

Windsor and the surrounding region entered a lockdown on Dec. 13 due to rising COVID-19 cases, shuttering non-essential businesses.

The national unemployment rate stands at 8.6 per cent for December.

Windsor is tied with Edmonton for the third-highest unemployment in the country.

Peterborough (13.5 per cent) and Barrie (12.1 per cent) have the Canada's highest rates of joblessness among major cities.