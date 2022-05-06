Windsor's unemployment rate drops in April

Windsor's unemployment rate dropped almost two percentage points in the month of April.

Windsor's unemployment rate stood at 8.3 per cent for March, the highest rate among major cities in Canada.

In April, the rate dropped to 6.4 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate sits at 5.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada's unemployment rate is a seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average.

The national statistics agency cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

