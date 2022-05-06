Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Windsor's unemployment rate drops in April

Windsor's unemployment rate dropped in the month of April.

Statistics Canada released data for April on Friday

CBC News ·
Unemployment dropped in Windsor in the month of April. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Windsor's unemployment rate dropped almost two percentage points in the month of April.

Windsor's unemployment rate stood at 8.3 per cent for March, the highest rate among major cities in Canada.

In April, the rate dropped to 6.4 per cent. 

Nationally, the unemployment rate sits at 5.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada's unemployment rate is a seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average.

The national statistics agency cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now