Windsor's unemployment rate tops major cities in Canada once again

Windsor's unemployment rate has fallen, but it remains the highest out of any major city in Canada, data from Statistics Canada released Friday show.

The agency said the unemployment rate for October is 9.2 per cent. For the previous month, the rate stood at 10.4 per cent, the highest out of all major cities.

According to a report from Workforce WindsorEssex, the region gained 3,400 jobs from September to October.

Compared with last October, the unemployment rate for the Windsor Census Metropolitan area has fallen nearly three points.

Across the country, unemployment for October fell by 0.2 percentage points to 6.7 per cent.

The Windsor Census Metropolitan Area includes the city and some of Essex County. Employment rates are based on a three-month moving average.

More from CBC Windsor