Windsor no longer has Canada's highest unemployment rate

Windsor's unemployment rate saw a sharp decline in January, falling more than a full percentage point from December.

Region sees unemployment fall to 6.2 per cent for January

Windsor's unemployment rate saw a large decline compared with December. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

The unemployment rate in Windsor-Essex saw a sharp decline in January, falling more than a full percentage point from December.

The rate stood at 6.2 per cent last month, compared with 7.9 for December, Statistics Canada data released Friday shows.

In December, the Windsor area had the highest unemployment rate among major cities in Canada. This time around, it was Brantford, Ont., where unemployment rose to 6.8 per cent.

While the local unemployment rate has gone down, the Windsor area remains behind the national unemployment rate of 5 per cent, and Ontario's rate of 5.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted and is based on a three-month moving average.

