Windsor unemployment rose slightly in February: Statistics Canada
The unemployment rate for Windsor was 10.7 in February, well above the national average of 8.2 per cent, according to new figures from Statistics Canada.
National unemployment rate dropped to lowest level since pandemic started
The unemployment rate for Windsor increased slightly to 10.7 per cent in February, according to new figures from the national statistics agency.
The city's unemployment rate was 10.3 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said.
The national unemployment rate dropped from 9.4 per cent to 8.2, the lowest rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
Canada added 259,000 jobs in February, the biggest increase since September 2020.
Barrie, Ont. had the highest unemployment rate of major Canadian cities in February at 13 per cent.
