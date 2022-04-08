Windsor's unemployment rate tops major cities in Canada
Windsor's unemployment rate stood at 8.3 per cent for March, the highest rate among major cities in Canada.
The rate was unchanged from February. Compared with March 2021, however, the rate has fallen 1.5 percentage points.
The national rate was 5.3 per cent in March, the lowest recorded since comparable statistics have been kept starting in 1976.
Within Ontario, Windsor, Barrie (7.6 per cent) and Toronto (7.2 per cent) had the highest unemployment rates for March.
Statistics Canada's unemployment rate is a seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average.
The national statistics agency cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.
With files from the Canadian Press
