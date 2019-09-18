Some Windsor communities aren't seeking mental health help. There's a plan to change that

A pair of social workers are starting a new program to connect people who historically face barriers in accessing mental health services with local care in Windsor-Essex.

The launch comes after staff at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) and Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services noticed their clients weren't reflective of their community.

"We aren't seeing the immigrant population that we know exists within Windsor-Essex. There's an underrepresentation of racialized youth," said Terra Cadeau, executive lead of children and mental health at HDGH.

"We needed to start to think about how we could deliver care differently."

Meeting people where they are

Few studies have looked at access to mental health services for immigrants in Canada, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.

The research showed that "immigrants were consistently less likely to report mental health consultations compared with their Canadian-born counterparts."

That report suggests "that more support and services are needed for the immigrant subgroups," which is part of what both HDGH and Maryvale are hoping to achieve.

The new program will work to build relationships that help people navigate the mental health services in the region. It will not treat or diagnose people.

Both social workers will be focusing outreach efforts through established groups and offer community education events to build awareness of the program in Windsor-Essex.

"We put up a sign and wait for people to come to us. But oftentimes, sadly, it isn't until a crisis happens," said Cadeau.

"Our hope is that we can reach people before it is a crisis situation."

Efforts welcomed in Windsor

Family navigators are also committing to increase access for Indigenous, francophone and LQBTQ people.

The increased focus on connecting with people who face barriers in accessing mental health service is welcome news for Derrick Biso with Trans Wellness Ontario.

"There's a lot of work to do. So having more people who are funded, in positions working within the networks that exist is really exciting."

Biso called the focus of the program "amazing" considering what members of the community have experienced.

The President of Trans Wellness Ontario on Family Navigators for mental health-care 1:15 Trans Wellness Ontario President Derrick Biso explains the demand for mental health services in Windsor-Essex and how this program could help. 1:15

"I myself have faced barriers, I know my partner and many friends and family in our community have faced that," Biso said.

"At the same time, a lot of work has been done, is being done."

They said calls come in to the Windsor office near daily from people who are searching for mental health supports in Windsor-Essex.

"I think what this means for the organization is we're going to get much better services in the near future or see the capacity grow for better services at this time."

Biso welcomed the increased efforts but noted there's a need for more funding to help meet a growing demand.

"The reality is that the need is greater than what supports exist. That's the need for that competent and affirming care."

