This Ukrainian newcomer is an Uber driver. He says only having temporary status in Canada is hurting him

In a matter of months, Fuad Vekhbe went from owning two dental clinics in Ukraine to driving Uber in Windsor — a job that he says isn't enough to support his family financially.

Vekhbe, his wife, their two kids and a family friend arrived in Windsor from Ukraine about five months ago. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February caused the family to flee, leaving most of their belongings behind.

The Vekhbe family is among more than 100,000 Ukrainian citizens and Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin who have come to Canada since the war began, according to the government's website. The federal government launched the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel in March.

People coming through this program are considered temporary residents, so they can work and study in Canada for three years but do not have permanent resident or refugee status. The federal government says it is looking at establishing a permanent residence program.

While Vekhbe said he's been trying to find work since arriving in Canada, the process hasn't been easy. He said when he tells employers that he has a work permit, but doesn't have refugee status, he doesn't hear back from them.

With refugee status, he thinks that employers would consider him as more of a long-term resident.

"When they know we are in Canada and we don't have status, a clear status, there's an issue," said Vekhbe, who has a PhD in network engineering. "We need to know our status here."

Last week, Vekhbe said they finally moved into their own home, but it's costing them $3,000 a month in rent and utilities. Before that, they had been living with family and friends, who are still helping them furnish their new home and pay some bills.

Vekhbe travelled to Canada with his wife, 14-year-old son, two-year-old daughter and Yuliia Zymodra, a family friend. (Submitted by Fuad Vekhbe)

Even though he's driving Uber, he said it's not enough.

One day last week, Vekhbe said he worked for 12 hours and made $168 — but gas cost him $85. His wife is taking English language classes and cares for their two-year-old daughter.

"If I want to buy anything now, I need to count everything," he said.

"We don't have anything here. We are renting, we don't own anything, only we own that we are in safe place that's all and if we need to buy anything we need to think about it."

Family friend, Yuliia Zymodra, who lives with Vekhbe's family, is also struggling to find work.

She said she's taking English language classes right now and that her dream is to work in the illustration and graphics industry. In Ukraine she was working for Vekhbe as a sales manager and now, she's taking any odd job she can find in Windsor.

"I don't have education in Canada. It's important for Canada, I understand," she said.

"If I know English more, it's good for me. I will find job — I hope."

Vekhbe says some days driving Uber is good and on others, he doesn't make all that much money. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Workforce Windsor-Essex, an organization that supports employment opportunities in the region, said many Canadian newcomers experience similar difficulties when getting a job such as barriers with language and transportation.

Kelsey Santarossa, manager of community development projects at Workforce Windsor-Essex, said they also hear that a lack of Canadian experience also prevents people from getting hired.

She added that just because someone doesn't have refugee status, doesn't mean employers shouldn't hire them.

"We know that these folks aren't going anywhere any time soon, they were transplanted, they've landed here in Windsor, they are Windsorites for as long as they choose to stay," Santarossa said.

"Our recommendation would be to look to employers and say that if they're qualified and you're looking for new staff, which we know that many employers are, we have thousands of jobs available in Windsor just this hour, that they take a look and really consider the talent that is coming into the region with these Ukrainian refugees despite their status."

Kelsey Santarossa is the manager of community development projects at Workforce Windsor-Essex. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Another barrier to some newcomers, according to Santarossa, can be getting their foreign credentials validated to ensure they can also become certified in Canada. She said this can be a costly process and can be difficult if people fled war-torn countries without bringing their diplomas or other paperwork with them.

Santarossa said newcomers can access provincial employment services, like an employment counsellor, which are fully funded and also use newcomer services available through organizations funded by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Vekhbe said that even though he's accessed financial supports from the government, he thinks more is needed in terms of resources to get hired.

"We don't want to ask for support, because we need to work ... but we need to know our status here," Vekhbe said.