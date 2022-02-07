Windsorites hold rally in support of Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia

The ongoing strife between Russia and Ukraine led to a demonstration in Windsor Sunday.

People of Ukrainian heritage gathered outside of the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Of St Vladimir on Tecumseh Road East to express their concerns and sing songs.

"We were very pleased, considering that for some people, it's still a bit too cold and there is still a COVID hesitancy among people, but very, very pleased with the number of people that were here today," said Leisha Nazarawicz, president of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, at the event on Sunday.

"We'd like Canada to go a little further. Other allies have provided defensive weapons to Ukraine at the moment. Canada has not."

The concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fuelled Western worries that it heralds a possible offensive, with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warning Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," triggering a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."

Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbour, but is urging the U.S. and its allies to bar Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from eastern Europe. Washington and NATO have rejected the demands.

Taras Cebrynsky's parents emigrated to Canada from the Ukraine in 1948. He said he joined the rally Sunday to "tell the Russians to back off."

"What do they think, that we're going back 100 years ago, like it was before?" he said. "No, just leave us alone. Leave our poor people alone."

People of Ukrainian heritage sang outside the Ukrainian Orthodox church on Tecumseh Road East Sunday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"This is important for every, every person who can keep peace, have to be solidarity for Ukrainians," said Paul Horba, who also attended Sunday's event.

"I'm here because politics and the situation in the Ukraine is very bad."

Windsorite Peter Micak is from Ukraine and said he fought as an insurgent soldier in the 1940s. On Sunday, he told CBC News the Canadian government could be doing more to help his homeland.

"The western world only does talking. They have to fight. They send the army. Canada right now is helping us with money. Well, that's very good, but this is not enough. We want to represented now, because we need... Well, we need weapons. That's it," he said.

NDP MP Brian Masse attended the rally. He said he thinks Canada could best help Ukraine with cyber-security.

"We could really help them with cyber-security, even outside the threat of the military issue we're facing right now, it undermines democracy, it undermines the economy, it undermines the freedom even of education in Ukraine," he said.