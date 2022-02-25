'Extremely worried': Windsor's Ukrainian community watches Russian invasion from afar

The president of the Windsor branch of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada said sanctions won't be enough to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Carol Guimond said she was "appalled" and "horrified" watching the invasion unfold, which began Thursday, and worried about the people being displaced.

"Some people have relatives outside of their homes and cities, but other people don't," she said. "They have nowhere to go."

Guimond said she's worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't stop with Ukraine, and while other countries, including Canada and the U.S., have announced sanctions against Russia, she doesn't think that will be enough.

Russia's attack on Ukraine is sending shockwaves through the local community in Windsor-Essex Duration 0:52 Leisha Nazarewich with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Windsor Branch and Carol Guimon with the Ukrainian National Federation Windsor Branch share their concerns about family and the situation in Ukraine. 0:52

"NATO has to realize that it's not going to stop with Ukraine, and you cannot withdraw any support from Ukraine because they are not a NATO member, or they are not a European Union member," said Guimond.

"It's a humanitarian gesture," she said. "They have to step up and they have to help the Ukrainian people."

Guimond added she doesn't believe the Russian people support the move against Ukraine.

"Putin claims that Ukraine is a danger to them," she said. "How can Ukraine be a danger to them? They have half the army, they have a third of the Air Force, they have a tenth of the Navy. They have not taken anyone's land."

"[Ukrainians] want peace," she said. "They just want to live their lives and live in a free country. Be able to vote for whom they want, when they want, be able to travel, and be able to educate, raise their children."

"So this is a provocation that is uncalled for, and it's unfortunate."

Meanwhile, Leisha Nazarewich, president of the Windsor branch of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress, said she's been following the invasion closely.

"I've spent more time watching CBC, CTV, CNN and BBC than I have ever done in 24 hours," she said. "Things seem to be developing not just hour by hour, but minute by minute."

Leisha Nazarewich, president of the Windsor branch of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress, said she's been following the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine closely. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Of course, the focus of the world is on what is happening in Ukraine at the moment."

Nazarewich said Ukraine has done nothing to provoke Russia.

"[Ukraine] wants to develop democratic institutions, it wants to have the right to a free election and elect its own government, it wants to be in partnership with ... European nations," she said. "That's where it sees its direction. It doesn't see its direction as being part of some grand scheme for Putin and Russia."

Nazarewich said she's lost contact with family members in Ukraine, and called on the Canadian government to continue supporting the country.

"It's done very well in supporting Ukraine, even coming up now with weaponry for Ukraine's military, which it hadn't decided until about probably a week or so ago," she said. "That's one thing. We have to also educate the community about Ukraine."

"I think there are people, maybe a few out there, that don't quite understand what's going on, and why it's going on," she said. "So we need to make sure that that's clear to the community at large."