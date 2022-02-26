'We want peace': Windsorites rally in support of Ukraine

Windsorites showed their support for Ukraine on Friday, attending a rally to show support for the country as a Russian military invasion continues.

About two dozen people attended Friday's rally, but many more showed support with their car horns as they drove by the group, which held signs and Ukrainian flags.

The Russian military began invading Ukraine on Thursday. Several countries, including Canada and the U.S., have announced sanctions against Russia.

One of the attendees Friday was Evgen Boslovyak, who came to Canada about 16 years ago. His family goes back farther, however, with his grandfather arriving in Canada following the Second World War.

When asked how he felt watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold, Boslovyak said he felt "pain."

"A lot of pain," he said. "I have family, friends there, and I just don't understand this."

"We want peace, we never provoked anyone," Boslovyak said. "There is no reason for this in this day and age. It's just genocide. it shouldn't be happening."

"I can't even explain the pain. I pray for people back home, I wish them to stay strong and united."

He said Russia and Ukraine are very similar culturally; he compared the two countries to Canada and the United States.

"This is the same people, brothers and sisters," he said. "For example, my dad is Russian, my mom is Ukrainian, so I cannot separate those two nations."

Boslovyak urged Ukrainians not to give up.

"I can only wish them all to be healthy and survive this."

Russian-Canadian Alina Khakimov — whose mother and two brothers live in Russia — said Russians don't support the attack on Ukraine, either.

Alina Khakimov, whose mother and two brothers live in Russia, said Russians don't support the attack on Ukraine, either. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"The past few days I've been heartbroken to hear all the news," Khakimov said. "Heartbroken, depressed and feeling of absolute helplessness and lost because you don't know what you can do, how you can help, especially being away from family, being away from there."

"You want to take some active care and participation in family life but you can't do that," she said. "Russians don't want war — we don't want to see this."

Khakimov echoed that Russia and Ukraine are very close. She grew up in Ukraine, and said it's very hard to see images and video of what's happening there.

For Lesia Usata, who has many family members in Ukraine — her parents, Usata said, are staying home and praying — coming to Friday's rally was a chance to try and counter what she said was Russian misinformation about the invasion.

Lesia Usata worries for her many family members in Ukraine. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Ukrainians want to live in a free, independent country, Usata said.

"What I want to say is, people that still believe that Russia is doing good, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is good ... open your eyes," she said. "It's aggression against our nation."

Usata said she was "shocked" when the invasion began Thursday.

"We predicted something, but not like that," she said.