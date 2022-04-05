Windsor's Ukrainian Holodomor Monument back to its rightful place in Jackson Park

The Holodomor monument stands in remembrance of a famine 90 years ago in Holodomor, Ukraine, where millions lost their lives. It was a man-made famine caused by Joseph Stalin's policies towards Ukraine. It has since been recognized by Canada as a genocide.

Members of Windsor's Ukrainian community celebrated the return of the city's Holodomor Monument, after the impressive sculpture laid in pieces for months awaiting repairs.

The Holodomor Monument was erected at the park about 17 years ago, commemorating another desperate situation Ukrainians were facing.

Nearly 90 years ago, more than four million Ukrainians died during the Holodomor, a famine between 1932 and 1933 that has been recognized as genocide by the Canadian government. The Holodomor genocide was engineered by Joseph Stalin to starve Ukrainians and crush the country's independence movement.

On Thursday, the tall, black monument was rededicated in a ceremony, after the memorial laid in pieces in the park awaiting repairs.

The president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Windsor Branch described the new dedication as "wonderful."

"For two and a half years we've been wanting to come to the monument for some of our events and have not been able to," said Leisha Nazarewich.

"To see it back in its place and it looks absolutely fantastic."

Windsor's Holodomor Monument in Jackson Park is sitting in pieces as the city worked to repair the structure. The city said materials for the monument were delayed due to the pandemic. (Peter Duck/CBC)

The monument needed repairs, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some in the community were shocked by seeing the grand memorial in pieces.

"I was devastated," Carol Guimond, president of the Windsor branch of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, told CBC News in April

"We've had structural problems with it. A concrete base had cracked. They had to take the granite off of the concrete base and then we were led to understand that the black portion would be taken off and set aside until the monument was put together."

That granite piece had to come from India, said Guimond, and was delayed for some time.

On Thursday, the city's rededication involved songs, and prayers from Father Tom Hrywna of Sts. Vladimir and Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church.

According to the city, the monument weighs more than 4,500 kg and is one of only four in Canada.