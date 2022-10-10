Uber driver charged following alleged sexual assault of passenger, Windsor police say

Windsor police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a female passenger.

In a media release, police said they received a call from the 24-year-old passenger shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. She told police she had been sexually assaulted by her Uber driver, police say.

After being picked up for the ride, the driver drove his vehicle to a parking lot on the way to the woman's requested destination, according to the media release. The man got into the back seat and forcibly began to kiss and touch her in a sexual manner, police say.

Windsor police say the victim exited the vehicle and used another method of transportation to reach her destination. From her destination, police say, the woman immediately contacted the service for assistance.

Shortly after, the Uber driver was located and arrested, without incident, said the media release.

In an email to CBC Windsor, an Uber spokesperson said, "The experience described by the rider is disturbing and we removed the driver's access to the app as soon as the incident was reported. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

The Windsor Police Service major crimes unit is investigating.