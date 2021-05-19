Reactions from Essex residents on Coun. Vander Doelen are a mixed bag

Residents in the town of Essex, as well as some town councillors, are weighing in after Councillor Chris Vander Doelen's hit back at an integrity commissioner's report that called on him to take down tweets that were deemed "anti-Asian" and "racist" by many in the town's community and beyond.

"I think anyone that's any amount aware would know better than that. And I think he really just got a slap on the wrist, apologize and get over it, because people people don't appreciate it," Richard Green, a resident of Colchester, Ont., said.

During Monday evening's Essex town council meeting Councillor Chris Vander Doelen refused to apologize for tweets including one which referred to the novel coronavirus as the "Chinese flu". Vander Doelen included the term in a tweet which revealed his positive COVID-19 diagnosis on April 9.

Recommendations from the town's integrity commissioner that Vander Doelen remove the offensive tweet from his account, apologize publicly and that he complete diversity and inclusion training were accepted by council at a meeting Monday night by a vote of 6 to 1.

Vander Doelen, who said he didn't believe the term was racist, cited freedom of speech and called the commissioner's report a "bureaucratic overreach" said he had no intention of following through on the recommendations, which, if not completed by July 19, will lead to a 60 day suspension without salary.

Mixed reactions

Green said Vander Doelen's tweets are 'ignorant.'

Essex Councillor Sherry Bondy said the real issue is that he hurt people and suggested all council members take diversity training together - an idea that had already come up in council last fall.

"Why not? All of us can use it, none of us are perfect. I think we need to not cast stones at each other but look at ways to show leaders can come together," Bondy said.

Bondy said she has participated in Diversity Training in the past and has been able to gain a different perspective each time.

Mike Renaud, a resident of Essex, said he supports Vander Doelen's viewpoint.

"For the people that are here, there's no reason to attack him or slander him. But what he was, 'Chinese flu.' Well, that's exactly what it is," Renaud said.

"As far as I'm concerned, he was 100 percent right. Don't apologize. That's fine with me."