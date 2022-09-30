What's open, what's closed and what's happening in Windsor on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Across the country and in Windsor-Essex, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is being marked for the second time.

The day is being commemorated with national and local events and there are some closures in effect in observance of the day.

Windsor city hall will be illuminated in orange until Sunday and the Every Child Matters flag was raised earlier this week. Other flags are at half mast.

The city and Windsor's Indigenous Storyteller Theresa Sims are hosting a community gathering at Ojibway Prairie Complex that will feature guided nature walks, food, as well as songs, drumming and stories.

"We turn to nature to heal. Come to the forest and heal from the past, so that we can walk together in peace. Remember our children and learn from the past," Sims said in a media release.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

There's also an Every Child Matters walk happening at 10:30 a.m. on Windsor's riverfront. The walk starts at Art Windsor-Essex.

Museum Windsor is open and admission is free on Friday. The museum includes the Original Peoples Culture and Legacy Gallery, which showcases the history and culture of Indigenous communities in this region.

Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed in Windsor.

What's open

Transit Windsor buses are running on a regular schedule.

Schools and Service Ontario offices are open.

Waste collection in Windsor will go ahead as scheduled and the public drop-off and household chemical waste depots are open.

Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall are open for regular hours.

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are open and admission is free on Friday.

With the exception of Forest Glade Community Centre, all community centres, pools and arenas are open, along with the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.

The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be operating.

What's closed