Here's how one Windsor trucker is adjusting to driving during COVID-19

Hauling auto parts between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., Holly Noble usually works between 55 and 60 hours every week.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the 28-year-old truck driver says 70-hour weeks are becoming more common — especially because mass buying is forcing retailers to restock shelves earlier, leading to more trucks and more traffic trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border.

"If a truck goes to Wal-Mart, let's say, once every three days, now that truck's going to have to go back twice a day, everyday," she said. "That increases the amount of people crossing the border."

Earlier this week, Noble said a Windsor-Detroit border crossing took two-and-a-half hours — and she wasn't even hauling cargo at the time.

"Around 2 p.m., it's a two-and-a-half hour wait," she said. "That's not even rush hour. That's not even an important time of day, it's 2 p.m."

Still, Noble said she's not worried about the well-being of younger drivers making trips everyday. Instead, she's concerned about some of her older truck-driving colleagues.

"A huge population of drivers right now are older," she said. "There's very few younger drivers right now … These drivers are ready to retire, and they're being pushed to limits that they might not be able to handle."

As of Wednesday morning, the Canada-U.S. border has been temporarily closed to non-essential travel as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Not included in the travel restriction are essential workers, like healthcare professionals and truckers.

Noble said it's "really important" that trucks continue to be able to cross the border, because "nothing's going to run if the trucks don't run."

The only real contact I have with people is at the border ... - Holly Noble, Windsor trucker

"Literally everything you have in your house has been brought by a truck," she said. "The food in your fridge, your toilet paper, everything has been brought by a truck."

Noble added that she's not overly concerned about pick-ups or drop-offs, largely because she spends so much time isolated in her truck's cabin — listening to music or podcasts to de-stress during long journeys.

"It's my truck," she said. "I'm the only one who drives it. The only real contact I have with people is at the border, and we're both wearing gloves, so I'm really not concerned at all."

On Wednesday, Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler also announced plans to suspend production at all North American facilities.

Noble said the suspension announcement likely wouldn't have a great effect on her employers.

"If anything, it would be the possibility of businesses shutting down — non-essential businesses — that would be a threat to my job right now," she said.

For those people who might be worried about product shortages, however, Noble recommended staying calm and only purchasing what you actually need.

"Just keep in mind that there's consequence to irrational actions," she said. "And it's not even about my either or other truckers. It's about elderly people who also need these things, who are too scared to go out in public right now, because it is kind of crazy right now."