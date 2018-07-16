Smart cards, mobile tickets and free rides for kids: Transit fare recommendations

The City of Windsor's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety standing committee received a report outlining transit fare recommendations last week, including expanding mobile ticketing, revising student discounts and allowing children younger than 13 to ride free with a parent.

The report includes comparisons to other regional transit providers, as well as a breakdown of steps Transit Windsor can take to balance future fare increases with improved service models.

Among the report's projections are three possible fare strategies.

Read the report (without appendices) below:

Despite differences between each strategy, the report outlines a collection of core elements, including:

Increasing the age limit for free children rides.

Modifying the fare structure as it applies to secondary and post-secondary students.

Adding single-ride and daily options to the affordable pass program (APP).

Maintaining time-based transfers.

Replacing monthly passes with "rolling 30-day passes."

Expanding smart card options and mobile ticketing options.

Maintaining discounts to senior fares.

Central recommendation would increase fares by 30 cents in 2023

The report itself presents three potential fare strategies, which emphasis on one which would maintain the cost of monthly passes while increasing fare prices by two per cent per year for five years.

The so-called "Frequent Rider Discount" would maintain current markdowns for seniors, eliminate discounts for post-secondary student fares and allow children under the age of 13 to ride for free when accompanied by an adult.

As with all other strategies, the Frequent Rider Discount includes previously listed recommendations.

According to an excerpt from the report, "this strategy is projected to maintain steady ridership levels along with a slight increase in fare revenue in comparison to the existing fare structure and policies."

More consultation needed before formal policy proposed

Despite the report's recommendations, Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore was quick to highlight that a number of consultations and additional meetings need to take place before council can vote on implementing any new measures.

"Over the next month and two months, we'll receive some feedback from different groups and agencies with regards to some of the ways that transit properties are addressing transit fares to see what they think," said Delmore.

"And then we'll bring forth some recommendations to the Transit Windsor board of directors and city council for consideration as part of our budget."

Delmore said he doesn't believe the City of Windsor will implement every recommendation outlined in the report.

"But it is up for consideration and up for discussion right now, and that's what this next month is all about," he said.

He also wouldn't comment on which particular recommendations he backed or felt strongly about.

The transit fare structure review was conducted separately from the Transit Master Plan review currently underway.

It's [council's] decision on where we would move forward with this ... - Pat Delmore, Transit Windsor executive director

Additionally, it's up to city council to determine when potential changes to Transit Windsor's fare structure will be implemented.

"It's their decision on where we would move forward with this over the coming months," said Delmore.

"We'll be having a number of discussions with different groups and agencies to better understand what the community thinks of this."