WECHU alerts Transit Windsor riders of possible COVID-19 exposure

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is alerting Transit Windsor riders of possible exposure to COVID-19 between May 3 and May 8.

In a news release, WECHU identified three bus routes where exposure may have occurred:

Transway 1C.

Dougall 6.

Crosstown 2.

The dates and times of where potential exposure may have occurred are as follows:

May 3 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

May 3 between 5:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

May 4 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

May 6 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

May 7 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

May 8 between 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

As a precautionary measure, the health unit is requesting that anyone who used the identified services on any of those dates, monitor their symptoms for 14 days from the potential date of exposure.

WECHU encourages people with symptoms to stay home and take the online self-assessment test. For those who have been identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case, it will contact them directly.