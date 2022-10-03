Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus returning on Nov. 20

The Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus is back as of Nov. 20, according to the City of Windsor's website.

The cross-border service, which is provided by Transit Windsor, has been cancelled since the pandemic began.

Transit Windsor had said it will resume tunnel bus service to Detroit as soon as it's feasible, now that the federal government has lifted the ArriveCan requirement at the border.

The city's website says that special events service on the tunnel bus is suspended until further notice.

The schedule for the tunnel bus will be announced at a later date.

More from CBC Windsor