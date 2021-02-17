Transit Windsor reports significant drop in ridership, service at risk

Transit Windsor sees significant drop in riders during the pandemic, placing the service at risk.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said current ridership has reduced by 85 per cent compared to pre-pandemic figures from last year. The city said public transit is facing financially struggles to maintain current operations and services will be at risk unless the federal and provincial government provides more funding.

"The proposed 2021 City of Windsor Budget estimates that $21.1 million will be required to off-set the decline in ridership, lower fares, and higher costs related to personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning," the statement reads.

The city said that Transit Windsor has been allocated more than $19 million in funding to support continued operations until the end of March, but "without additional pandemic-related operating support to cover the balance of 2021 pressures due to COVID, the City of Windsor may have to review ongoing transit operations and schedules."

The city says public transit is facing financial challenges. Current operations and services are at risk unless the federal and provincial government provides more funding. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

"We've continued to operate the transit system at a significant loss. So far this year, we are averaging only 14 per cent ridership load as compared to this time last year, pre-pandemic," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release.

"To help fund the continued operations at Transit Windsor, the annual operating subsidy has increased by 40%, and this is simply not sustainable. The federal and provincial governments need to come to the table with operating funding for 2021, the same as they did last year."

Health measures remain in place

In the statement, the city reminds riders that masks are required when riding the bus and that there are capacity limits to allow for physical distancing.

People are discouraged from using the service if they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and services should only be used for essential trips.

According to the statement, Transit Windsor will continue to operate on an enhanced Saturday service schedule Monday through Saturday and Sunday service will continue on the Sunday schedule.

Additional service will be added if ridership increases.