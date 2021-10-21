Tunnel bus restart stalled due to testing requirements

With the U.S.-Canada border reopening to land travel next month, many Windsorites are probably champing at the bit to make the trip to Detroit, but they won't be able to use the Transit Windsor tunnel bus to do it.

On Thursday, the company said it would not be restarting the tunnel bus service at this time.

"The current travel requirement for Canada-bound passengers to have secured a negative molecular COVID-19 test adds processing complexity to the customs clearance process associated with tunnel bus operations that will make restarting operations a challenge," Transit Windsor said in a news release.

"The current rules effectively prohibit day-trip passengers, and current public health regulations limit the number of passengers on board, reducing the operational viability of the tunnel bus at this time."

The release also said that if the federal government changes that testing requirement, the decision will be reviewed.

Global supply-chain issues, including replacement part and microchip shortages, have also "resulted in fleet availability issues," the release said.

In August, it was announced that the tunnel bus service would restart when the border fully reopened.

