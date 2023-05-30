Possible CBC Windsor outages due to transmission work
Can't tune into CBC Radio or television in Windsor? It's likely due to scheduled maintenance on our transmitter.
Maintenance is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week
Can't tune into CBC Radio or television in Windsor? It's likely due to scheduled work on our transmitter.
Maintenance taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET this week may result in periods of signal loss.
The work is expected to be complete by Saturday.
Radio and TV programming is being broadcast uninterrupted online at cbc.ca/windsor.
Thank you to our listeners and viewers for your understanding.