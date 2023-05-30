Content
Possible CBC Windsor outages due to transmission work

Can't tune into CBC Radio or television in Windsor? It's likely due to scheduled maintenance on our transmitter.

Maintenance is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week

Maintenance is taking place this week that may result in intermittent signal loss for the region. (CBC)

Can't tune into CBC Radio or television in Windsor? It's likely due to scheduled work on our transmitter.

Maintenance taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET this week may result in periods of signal loss.

The work is expected to be complete by Saturday.

Radio and TV programming is being broadcast uninterrupted online at cbc.ca/windsor

Thank you to our listeners and viewers for your understanding.

