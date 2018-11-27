Rockin' in the free world comes at a cost — and musicians are finding it harder to make money on tours

The Blue Stones have embarked on a month long Canadian tour for their newest album Pretty Monster.

The Windsor band started with an album release party in the city and are making their way through Ontario, with dates in Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and ending in British Columbia.

As the cost of food, gas, and just about everything has risen, the band makes sure to keep a tight budget when out on a tour.

"Touring is expensive, and it's funny because historically it's been where you make your money, but it gets really, really expensive to do so you really have to pick and choose when and how you tour," said Tarek Jafar.

It's something the band and the management has discussed, and something they urge other bands to think about as well.

"When you're embarking on a tour, really think about how this is going to impact you financially because you don't want to shoot yourself in the leg moving forward, but other than that it's definitely the way to get your music out there," he said.

Shawn Vandenberg is a concert promoter and owner of Happy Little Crowd Productions. He says it's important for musicians to tour, because it helps get new fans and make some money by selling merchandise and music. (Provided by Shawn Vandenberg)

Shawn Vandenberg, a local promoter and owner of Happy Little Crowd Productions, said in the last month or so it's been quieter for him. He said he had been busy since March, but now has 11 shows this month, one next month and none in January, which he's attributing partially to the rising cost of living.

"Maybe the seasons do play a factor. A lot of people don't want to be on the road in the winter months, you have the holidays, but I can't remember ever slowing down like it has this year. It is weird," he said.

Even if the costs are rising, Vandenberg said it's an important for musicians to hit the road.

"It's everything, that's where you get recognition. These days you're not really making money off of streaming, so that's where you're going to be selling your shirts, you'll be selling your albums, making fans, getting paid hopefully an amount that makes you money," he said.

LISTEN / The Blue Stones talk about their new album and tour

Vandenberg's job is to book shows in Windsor and surrounding areas. He said sometimes he'll reach out to booking agencies and sometimes they reach out to him. Part of the deal requires him to provide a guaranteed amount of money, but sometimes the goal falls short.

"You just kind of hope that ticket sales take care of that, otherwise it is out of pocket. I have had shows where its cost me money to bring them to town," he said.

For musicians thinking about touring, Vandenberg has a few tips: