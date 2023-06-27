2 tornadoes struck Windsor on Sunday, researchers say

Two weak tornadoes touched down and what's known as a microburst occurred in Windsor-Essex during a heavy storm over the weekend, according to researchers at the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).

Scientists from the project, which is based at Western University, were in the region Monday to make assessments following reports of damage.They found tornadoes touched down in the South Cameron and Forest Glade neighbourhoods Sunday evening.

"When you have the video, plus the radar, plus you've got a track that you've found through ground survey, then certainly you know you've got a tornado on your hands," said David Sills, executive director of the NTP.

The South Cameron twister had an estimated maximum speed of 90 kilometres per hour, causing "weak tree damage" along a two-kilometre stretch in west Windsor, the researchers found.

"Witness captured video of a rotating dust cloud and lofted debris in western Windsor as a storm approached, with tree damage later reported in the immediate vicinity of the visible vortex," the researchers wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

The Forest Glade tornado had a much longer path at 4.7 kilometres, and was stronger at 125 km/h. It stretched into neighbouring Tecumseh.

A ground and drone survey done by the researchers found "minor roof damage to several properties and tree damage along a long, narrow path."

Both tornadoes were rated at EF0 — the weakest classification in the Enhanced Fujita scale.

"Very lucky with these, could have been much stronger tornadoes with this big line coming through, so just lucky that these were very low end tornadoes," said Sills.

The downburst that occurred in the Town of Essex was also rated at EF0. A microburst, otherwise known as a small downburst, is a surge of air during a thunderstorm that can cause damage.

The NTP said that the microburst caused minor roof and tree damage in southwestern Essex along a two-kilometre path.

As Canada heads into July, which is its peak tornado month, Sills said that when a tornado watch is issued people should put any outdoor items away that could be projectiles and close any windows, doors or garages, as that will ensure the roof of the house stays on.

Whereas if a tornado warning is issued, Sills said "that's the time to take shelter." He said people should get to an interior room, stay away from windows and doors and get to a basement if possible.