Windsor tool and die company workers on strike since Monday

Workers at a Windsor tool and die company have been on strike since Monday at 6 p.m., following a long day of fruitless negotiations last Friday.

Approximately 75 employees part of Unifor Local 195 at Canadian Engineering and Tool Co. on South Cameron Boulevard formed a picket line outside the company.

Additionally, no office staff are working during the strike.

According to employees, some workers have been voluntarily performing seven-day work weeks for the past four years.

Roughly half of the company's employees have more than 20 years on the job, with a number of recent retirees with over 40 years of experience.

Approximately 85 workers have been on strike at Canadian Engineering and Tool Co. since Monday at 6 p.m. (Tony Smythe/CBC)

Employees said there are currently no further talks planned.

The company has been in business since 1922. Employees unionized almost two decades later in 1940.

This is the company's first strike since the plant opened.