Melissa Bishop-Nriagu returns from Tokyo disappointed with performance, proud of team

Windsor's own Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has returned home after competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — but she's back with a heavy heart.

For her third summer Olympics, Bishop-Nriagu competed in the 800-metre run, hoping to win a medal but came home empty-handed. One week before the games began, she tore her hamstring and only those in her inner circle were aware of the injury .

"I knew that it wasn't going to be good," she said.

"And I don't know if it's hit me yet because I'm just, I'm pretty fresh off the plane still. But I'm sure once things settle down, it's going to be a slap in the face."

Due to her injury, Bishop-Nriagu admitted she was unable to run one week before her first run on July 30.

"I couldn't perform on it. It was too injured, it was too far gone," she said.

Bishop-Nriagu came in fourth place (2:2:11). She was disqualified from running in the semi-finals.

She finished in 28th place in the 800-metre track event.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, second to the right, is just one of plenty of Canadian athletes trying to work through a lack of competition to qualify for the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, the University of Windsor graduate came in fourth place for the 800-metre run, missing a bronze medal by 13 one-hundredths of a second.

"The fourth place in Rio was very upsetting and heartbreaking because I was so close to a medal," said Bishop-Nriagu.

'I am just disappointed'

In 2019, Bishop-Nriagu had to cut her season short due to injuries. With the consultation of doctors and physiotherapists, she said her body was not ready for the load of a competitive runner, for she had given birth to her daughter, one year before.

Since her first Olympics in 2016, many changes happened in Bishop-Nriagu's life. She married her partner, gave birth to a daughter and her longtime coach, Dennis Fairall, passed away.

Fairall, a University of Windsor coach, died on Nov. 6 2020 of progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare degenerative brain disease. He had coached Bishop-Nriagu for over a decade.

Bishop-Nriagu said her new coach Trent Stellingwerff has done an excellent job taking over the role.

"He's done a really good job to pick up where Dennis left off and I am just disappointed that I can't show the world the work that we've done," she said.

Not dwelling on Tokyo

Since returning home, the 32-year-old athlete has been focused on family life with her husband and young daughter.

"My mind is elsewhere, not really dwelling on Tokyo," she said.

In spite of her heartbreak, Bishop-Nriagu said she still a sense of camaraderie and success with the Canadian athletes in Tokyo.

"I'm very proud of them and I'm very excited for them because this is one of our best games that we've had," she said.