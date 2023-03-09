If a trip to Calgary and the Rocky Mountains is on your summer radar, WestJet is going to make it easier for you to get there.

This week, the airline announced a number of increases to its summer services for its most popular routes. Included in that rollout are more flights from Windsor to Calgary. Beginning June 29 through to Sept. 5, four extra WestJet flights will be added to Windsor International Airport.

Last summer at its peak summer time, there were three trips to Calgary. With this rollout, there will be seven flights to/from YQG. It's part of WestJet's 27 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Calgary.

"Providing our guests with even more opportunity to travel across our network this summer comes as a result of a thoughtfully designed schedule that balances the high demand for travel alongside a reliable and resilient operation," WestJet Group Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill said in a release. "With more seats available for booking and added capacity on popular routes, our summer schedule reflects a strengthened commitment to providing seamless domestic and transborder connectivity for our guests."

WestJet launched in 1996 with only three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations. It now has 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.