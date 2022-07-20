Tiny Art Vending Machine lets Windsorites trade toonies for treasures

A few dollars and a couple twists can get you a tiny piece of art made by a southwestern Ontario artist.

The Tiny Art Vending Machine, curated by Windsor artist Kristina Bradt, holds a variety of miniature pieces of artwork commissioned by five artists from across the region. The machine is making stops across the community and is currently at the store Bunch in Ford City.

"[It's] something that I started because I wanted to make sure that art was accessible to the general public," Bradt said.

"I want everyone to be able to enjoy the art that artists create."

The machine, which launched last month, has been travelling across the city to bring unique pieces of art, including keychains, posters and stickers, right into the hands of Windsorites.

For the price of $4, everyone walks away with a piece of art.

Bradt said she picked participating artists that she maybe hadn't worked with recently or knew were doing interesting work in the city.

"I think this was a fun email to receive where I said, 'hey do you want to make tiny art that fits into these little capsules and comes out of a vending machine?'" Bradt said.

One of the artists to jump on board with the idea was Talysha Bujold-Abu, who supplied a series of colourful dragon drawings.

"It's giving me the opportunity to think small ... usually we go big but why not try to go tiny," she said.

"With this idea of toonies and loose change there's something reminiscent of my childhood and getting snacks, secret treasures out of a fun little whirly machine."

The project was made possible through an Arts, Culture and Heritage fund offered by the City of Windsor. Bradt said she applied for the grant and received $3,000, which was put toward paying the artists and getting supplies for the machine.

"The whole point of this project is to give some recognition to these artists, get them financially paid for their work, but also introduce people to what they're doing in a way that everyone can enjoy," she said.