A Windsor tile company has been hit with a hefty fine after one of its employees was hurt on the job, and now has a permanent injury.

Windsor Roma Tiles on Howard Avenue has been convicted by the Ministry of Labour and must now pay a $40,000 fine.

The ministry says a worker was cutting some quartz material back in June, 2017 when the blade broke, and fragments from that blade struck the worker.

Officials say the worker was hurt and it resulted in a permanent injury.

The investigation found the angle grinder the worker was using did not have a guard or protective hood.

So, the ministry says the employer failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the grinder was safe.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim surcharge, in addition to the $40,000 fine.