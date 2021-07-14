Local residents frustrated over proposal to close Tilbury manor

A 75-bed long term care home in Tilbury — the only home of its kind in the area — is closing and residents are fighting it.

Arch Long Term Care LP, the company which owns Tilbury Manor Nursing Home, has applied for a license to move the home out of the community and amalgamate it into a larger facility which would have an additional 85 beds in Belle River.

The application needs to be approved by the provincial government and if approved, it would take place in 2024.

Kathy Cottingham, president of Tilbury Area Action Team, a non-profit advocacy group, has asked the provincial government to deny the application because it would be detrimental to the residents and the community.

The public was given until July 4 to comment on the application and many residents sent letters expressing either their approval or disapproval of the application. Cottingham sent one.

"Even to have the beds go to Chatham-Kent and certainly to Belle River is going to be a hardship for our residents, but for our families and our community at large," said Cottingham.

Cottingham said the community and the residents of the long-term care home were first informed of the application to move in May.

Lorne Stephenson, corporate affairs for Arch Corporation, said the move is necessary.

"There's a demand across the province for a lot of long-term care facilities and there's a push to build them and make them as current and efficient for the residents that are there. In some situations it will be an inconvenience, there's no question about that," said Stephenson.

'cruel and abuse of policy'

"To further pursue a solution that would allow this isolation to be more long term for them, to us, is just cruel and actually an abuse of policy to put into place," said Cottingham.

Cottingham points out the lack of sufficient public transportation in the area. She said many families tend to walk to the long term care home for visitations.

"Some come in three times a day to feed their loved one. That's going to be really hard to do if their loved ones are located in either place but especially on the other side of Belle River.

Nancy Demers, a former administrator of the home, says many will be affected if the home moves.

"As far as the residents, when they get in and settle down, that becomes their home and they are used to it," said Demers. "They have friends that are elderly and they can walk to visit them - a lot of people don't have cars at that age. It's a community within the community if you understand that."

Kathy Cottingham, president of Tilbury Area Action Team, is particularly upset about the current application to move Tilbury Manor because her mother and father in-law lived in the home. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The application to move Tilbury Manor is partially based on an expiring license. According to Stephenson, the current license expires in 2025.

"Those licenses expire. They're over thirty years old and they don't meet current standards," said Stephenson.

Stephenson said in order to be eligible for a renewal, the home would have to make significant renovations which would require residents to move out.

He also pointed out that residents who do not want to move, the staff would help them find a home of their choosing approximately 18 month prior to the closing date.

"There's nothing that says individuals in Tilbury manor must automatically relocate to the new facility. They have that choice," said Stephenson.

Cottingham thinks the move will impact the reputation of the municipality as well.

"We're being touted as a retirement municipality but how do you attract people to your municipality if you don't have senior services that retirees know they will probably need to count on in the future," said Cottingham.

The decision has to be made by the provincial government. No decision has been made at this time.



