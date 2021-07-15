CK MPP seeking options to keep Tilbury Manor residents in town

A local MPP is seeking to find another solution for the residents of Tilbury Manor Nursing Home who do not want to move to Belle River, if a pending application is approved.

Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, has been seeking out additional companies interested in building another long term care home in the Tilbury region but the process is long and could take approximately three years.

"These people helped to make this province the great province that it is today," said Nicholls. "And then to have someone just think that we are just totally ignoring them and letting them live out their lives, to me that's not fair. We need to have some options available as well."

Arch Long Term Care LP, the company which owns Tilbury Manor Nursing Home has applied for a license to move its 75 beds to Belle River and have an additional 85 beds — which the company was allotted in 2020 — for a total of 160 beds in a new facility in Belle River.

The application was sent to the Ministry of Long Term Care and must be approved by the province. If approved, Tilbury Manor would close and move to the new location in Belle River at the end of 2024.

The lease of Tilbury Manor Nursing Home expires in 2025. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"Tilbury is a thriving community, it's a great community. I feel bad for the families that will be affected by that. We're trying to work out a comparable solution to that," said Nicholls.

A number of residents and family members have disapproved of the application and have voiced their opinions to the government.

Donna Benoit's 95-year-old mother Loretta has been a resident of Tilbury Manor Nursing Home for nearly five years. Loretta currently suffers from dementia and Benoit worries the move could disorient her.

"She wouldn't know Belle River. I don't know how she'd feel. She wouldn't know it. She just wouldn't know where she was," said Benoit.

Donna Benoit, left, her mother Loretta Benoit, second to left, and their friends Therese and Marguerite, right, in the Tilbury Manor Nursing Home. Loretta Benoit has been a resident of the home for nearly five years. (Submitted by Pauline Marchand)

The Tilbury Manor Nursing Home license expires in 2025, but the company is not planning to renew the license because it would require significant renovations.

In November 2020, the company was allotted 85 new beds for a redevelopment project in the Lakeshore region which would include 160 beds in total. It was part of a provincial government plan to build new long term care spaces.

The Ministry of the long Term Care told CBC News it is currently reviewing the application sent by Arch Long Term Care LP and the decision is pending.

Belle River is approximately a 25 minute drive from Tilbury. If the application is approved, Benoit is worried about how the distance will impact visitation.

"I'm most concerned about the visiting and the socializing that family members would not have if they're not in Tilbury," said Benoit.

"My own sister who lives and works in Tilbury, pre-COVID, would stop in everyday to visit my mom. Going to Belle River, I can't see that happening as frequently."