They first sang on TikTok together without ever meeting. Now, they're taking the stage together

They'd never met when Kathleen Hughes posted a TikTok singing with Alex Nicol. 

Alex Nicol first posted the California Dreaming cover in summer 2022

16 hours ago
The two musicians had never met when Windsor, Ont.,'s Kathleen Hughes posted a TikTok singing with Montreal-based artist Alex Nicol. Now, Nicol is having Hughes on stage with him Thursday night to perform a song together for his first show in Windsor.

The pair met in-person for the first time Wednesday night. 

"I just remember the first time I heard your duet, I opened my phone and I was taken aback," Nicol told Hughes.

"Your voice is so beautiful."

Hughes is a University of Windsor student.

Last summer she made a duet on TikTok with Nicol — a social media stitch-together of two videos — singing along to his rendition of California Dreaming. 

"After that we followed each other and not too long ago — it was very out of the blue but it's so fantastic how it went down — he let me know he was performing this Thursday and i was totally down for it," Hughes said. 

A man with a guitar and a woman in a floral shirt.
Alex Nicol and Kathleen Hughes first sang together on TikTok. The pair met in person for the first time Wednesday night at Avius Recordings. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Nicol will perform the song with Hughes at Meteor on Thursday night, his first show in Windsor. 

He recently released his first EP entitled Been A Long Year Vol. 1.

 

With files from Jason Viau

