They first sang on TikTok together without ever meeting. Now, they're taking the stage together

The two musicians had never met when Windsor, Ont.,'s Kathleen Hughes posted a TikTok singing with Montreal-based artist Alex Nicol. Now, Nicol is having Hughes on stage with him Thursday night to perform a song together for his first show in Windsor.

Windsor Morning 12:01 TikTok meeting

The pair met in-person for the first time Wednesday night.

"I just remember the first time I heard your duet, I opened my phone and I was taken aback," Nicol told Hughes.

"Your voice is so beautiful."

Hughes is a University of Windsor student.

Last summer she made a duet on TikTok with Nicol — a social media stitch-together of two videos — singing along to his rendition of California Dreaming.

"After that we followed each other and not too long ago — it was very out of the blue but it's so fantastic how it went down — he let me know he was performing this Thursday and i was totally down for it," Hughes said.

Alex Nicol and Kathleen Hughes first sang together on TikTok. The pair met in person for the first time Wednesday night at Avius Recordings. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Nicol will perform the song with Hughes at Meteor on Thursday night, his first show in Windsor.

He recently released his first EP entitled Been A Long Year Vol. 1.