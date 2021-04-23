Tigrayans living in Windsor are 'worried all the time' as conflict in Ethiopia continues

The small Tigrayan community in Windsor has been reeling since Ethiopian forces first attacked the region in November of last year.

"Us Tigrayan community members in Windsor happen to be victims," said Windsor resident Mulugeta Tedla, who chairs Association of Tigrean Communities in Canada.

"We can't sleep, we worry all the time."

Thousands have died since fighting broke out and millions have been displaced.

Last week, the UN security council made its first public statement regarding the situation in Tigray, expressing concern about the humanitarian situation, in particular the allegations of sexual violence being used against women and girls, which the UN chief recently said was being used as a weapon of war.

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military sitting on an armored personnel carrier next to a national flag, on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. (Ethiopian News Agency via the Associated Press)

"It is unprecedented that Tigrayan women and children are being raped for deliberate action," Tedla said.

Eritrean forces also invaded the region to join with the Ethiopian army to fight against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, are also said to have taken part in alleged atrocities.

"There [are] massacres," Tedla said, adding that the EU and the U.S. have determined that ethnic cleansing is happening in Tigray.

Tedla said that two of his cousins have been killed by the forces and every community member has a loved one who has lost their life or a limb in the conflict.

"They never caused any problem. They were living in the city where they grew up and then someone from the Eritrean government forces ... They come from a neighbouring country and town and then they shoot you. Can you imagine what a disaster that is?" Tedla said.

A call home

Tedla was born and raised in the town of Wukro, in the Eastern zone of Tigray.

He said telecommunications and Internet were cut off in the region but he was recently able to reach his mother on a cell phone.

"Even my children were worried. They couldn't talk to them for five months," Tedla said. "We never heard a word about the situation until the government claimed they won the war."

He said his mother told him there is no electricity or running water where she lives and the hospital she and his father goes to has been looted.

There are allegations about crops being destroyed as well as allegations that the Ethiopian government held back shipments along with fighting and checkpoints blocking supply routes which have prevented food and humanitarian aide from reaching people.

This has led to reports of large numbers of people dying from starvation. The crisis has also been exasperated by the fact that fighting first broke out during the harvest season.

"There is a man-made famine going on right now," Tedla said.

Tedla said his organization has met with Canadian officials and appreciates the joint statement it put out with the G7 last month urging restraint and condemning the "killing of civilians, sexual and gender based violence, indiscriminate shelling and the forced displacement of residents of Tigray and Eritrean refugees."

Tedla visiting his mother in Tigray. He says before the war, Tigray was very stable and he would visit his family every year. (Submitted by Mulugeta Tedla)

He said he also appreciated the $3 million the government committed to helping people displaced by the conflict in Sudan. However, he said he would like to see Canada take on a stronger role.

"How come the good people of Canada, especially the government of Canada who we know stood for equality of human rights now is not as strong as the countries like the U.S. and the EU when it comes to the Tigrayan people when they are being perished in thousands, tens [of] thousands?" He said.

Canadian response

Global Affairs Canada said Canadian officials have spoken directly to leadership in Ethiopia including a phone call between prime minister Justin Trudeau and Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed in February as well as a call between minister of foreign affairs Marc Garneau and his Ethiopian counterpart.

In a response to CBC News, the government agency echoed its G7 statement and noted the $34 million Canada has given this year in "humanitarian assistance funding to UN agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Canadian and international NGOs to help meet the critical needs of crisis-affected people in Ethiopia, including in Tigray."

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)

It called for an independent, transparent and impartial investigation into the crimes reported and that those responsible for these human rights abuses to be held to account — which the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights have agreed to look in to.

It also said that it welcomed Ahmed's announcement that Eritrean forces would be leaving the region.

However the U.S. says it has "credible" information that Eritreans are simply re-uniforming as Ethiopian soldiers.

"We urge parties to the conflict to provide immediate, unhindered humanitarian access. We are concerned about worsening food insecurity, with emergency conditions prevailing across extensive areas of central and eastern Tigray," the statement read.