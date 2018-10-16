Skip to Main Content
Windsor ties 74-year cold weather record, says Environment Canada
Windsor ties 74-year cold weather record, says Environment Canada

Temperatures at Windsor International Airport hit -0.6 C early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures at Windsor International Airport bottomed out at -0.6 C

Windsor's weather hit a daily low Tuesday morning not seen since 1944.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures at Windsor International Airport bottomed out at -0.6 C — tying the record for October 16 set more than seven decades ago.

A frost advisory was issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent just before 11 a.m. Monday morning, but was ended the next day at 9:04 a.m.

