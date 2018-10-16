New
Windsor ties 74-year cold weather record, says Environment Canada
Temperatures at Windsor International Airport hit -0.6 C early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures at Windsor International Airport bottomed out at -0.6 C
Windsor's weather hit a daily low Tuesday morning not seen since 1944.
According to Environment Canada, temperatures at Windsor International Airport bottomed out at -0.6 C — tying the record for October 16 set more than seven decades ago.
A frost advisory was issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent just before 11 a.m. Monday morning, but was ended the next day at 9:04 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.