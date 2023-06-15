Windsor-Essex under severe thunderstorm warning as tornado warning issued in Michigan

Windsor-Essex is now under a severe thunderstorm warning, Environment Canada said Thursday evening.

Sarnia and Chatham-Kent are also under thunderstorm watch. Across the border, Detroit Beach and parts of southeastern Michigan are under a tornado warning, the U.S. National Weather Service advised.

CBC News meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said storm cells in southeastern Michigan are moving into Canada. These storm cells are not currently rotating, she said.

"Detroit Beach is under a tornado warning and some of these cells are showing rotation," Wagstaffe said. "Not the cells crossing into Ontario right now, but there is potentially."

Squall warnings are in effect for western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair, Environment Canada also said Thursday evening, and wind gusts of between 60 and 90 km/h and large hail are possible.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of creating strong wind gusts, hail up to a toonie size and heavy rain.

Windsor-Essex, Sarnia and Chatham-Kent are under a severe thunderstorm watch around 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (CBC)

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, while large hail can cause injury and damage property, the agency says.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the agency warned.

Monster storm cell heading SE just north of Ann Arbour in MI. How well will it survive when it hits Ontario is still a guess at this point. I’m near Essex now. 5:19pm <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/oAwB0amCTH">pic.twitter.com/oAwB0amCTH</a> —@StormhunterTWN

Emergency Management Ontario recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.