Overnight storm caused 2 'fairly large, widespread' power outages in Windsor

Power has been restored in Windsor after crews worked through the night to get service back online following a dramatic thunderstorm.

The storm hit at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, sparking outages that lasted several hours.

"It caused a couple of trees to come down across our lines and caused two separate, fairly large widespread outages in the city," said Jim Brown, vice-president of the hydro division of Enwin Utilities.

One outage was in the downtown area, due to a line that came down in an alley between Bruce Avenue and Jeanette Avenue, he said. The other one was near Central Avenue and Somme Avenue.

Enwin's power outage map shows no outages in effect as of Friday afternoon.

Big flashes of light some reported seeing may have been from the lines coming down to the ground, Brown said.

"When lines are on the ground, people need to stay away," he said. "Make sure you don't go near those lines."

How far away? At least the length of a bus, he said.

The thunderstorm came after four straight days of a heat warning and daytime highs in the early 30s. Environment Canada declared severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch on Wednesday but Windsor-Essex was unscathed.

An overnight storm brought down tree limbs — and electricity service — for some parts of Windsor, Ont. on July 22, 2022. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Brown said the utility is concerned about the increasing frequency and intensity of storms. It's conducting storm hardening to help prevent outages and it's also taken steps to automate the system so power can be restored as soon as possible in the event of an outage.