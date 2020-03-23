Health unit confirms Windsor's 3rd case of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced on Monday the region's third confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to the health unit, a man in his late 40s who lives in Windsor-Essex and works in Michigan has been diagnosed.

He has been self-isolating since developing symptoms and is currently recovering at home, according to WECHU.

The man developed symptoms on March 15 and was tested at Windsor Regional Hospital's assessment and testing centre. WECHU was notified of the positive result on Monday.

"Close contacts of the client that reside in WEC have been contacted, are self-isolating, and currently have no symptoms," said the health unit, in a media release issued on Monday.

The region's third confirmed case has no connection to the two other cases currently in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU announced the first confirmed case — a man in his 60s who recently returned to Windsor from a Caribbean cruise — on Friday.

The region's second confirmed case — a Michigan health care worker in his 20s who lives in Windsor-Essex— was announced on Saturday.

WECHU will also work with local public health authorities in Michigan to "contact individuals considered close contacts living outside of our local community to ensure appropriate public health actions are taken."