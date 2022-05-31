Windsor looks to expand districting project, brand 5 neighbourhoods

The city of Windsor is looking at making enhancements to public spaces in several neighbourhoods to emphasize their history and culture.

In the same vein as its project in Walkerville, the city will be funding studies for "themes" to be established in other areas.

The city will be working with local BIAs to transform five key districts: Sandwich Towne, Downtown Windsor, Ford City, Olde Riverside and Wyandotte Town Centre.

"Each of these other distinct areas have their own unique characteristics and identity and different things that we can bring alive in those areas," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said at a press conference on Monday.

"And that's what the theming and districting projects are all about is finding what's authentic, what's unique and then making sure we work with the community who lives in that area to bring alive the best parts and hopefully unlock future economic development potential like we did with Walkerville."

The city has earmarked $650,000 to complete studies on the districting of the five areas.

As part of the process, the public will also get a chance to weigh in on the designs.

Once the planning stages are complete, city council will have the final say on whether the projects can move ahead.