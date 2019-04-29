'I can see my house!': Windsor makes an appearance on 'The Simpsons'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Newfoundland and the Ottawa Senators also made an appearance
There were many reactions when Windsor, Ont. made a surprise appearance on The Simpsons Sunday night.
Audience comments ranged from "Why doesn't it show all the trucks backed up on the bridge?" to "I can see my house!"
On the episode titled 'D'oh Canada,' Lisa Simpson becomes one of the few to survive a fall over Niagara Falls. The water carries her to the Canadian side and she ends up admitted to a Canadian hospital.
There, she's delighted by the Ontario health care system, and the Simpsons family is thrilled to find out her recovery isn't going to cost them anything.
Later scenes show Lisa sitting on the rocks along Windsor's riverfront, gazing out at the Detroit skyline with 'Molson Jr.' beer. Her mother Marge sneaks across the border, walking on the Ambassador Bridge until she finds a trunk to hide in.
The episode also featured Canadian journalist Lucas Meyer as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Ottawa Senators and a few insults against Newfoundland.
They got Marge crossing to Windsor illegally in the new Simpsons episode! <a href="https://t.co/hYACR4hedM">pic.twitter.com/hYACR4hedM</a>—@toth_charles
Is Windsor that nice to have it on the Simpson’s?—@StevenSavic1
Windsor makes it big on The Simpsons! <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSimpsons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSimpsons</a> many laughs!! 😂 <a href="https://t.co/PPimlfbalP">pic.twitter.com/PPimlfbalP</a>—@DTIMMz
Marge is going places. Tag along on her journey to the frozen north: <a href="https://t.co/W71efo62cO">https://t.co/W71efo62cO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheSimpsons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheSimpsons</a> <a href="https://t.co/e2YYY3qhwH">pic.twitter.com/e2YYY3qhwH</a>—@TheSimpsons
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.