'I can see my house!': Windsor makes an appearance on 'The Simpsons'

There were many reactions when Windsor, Ont. made a surprise appearance on The Simpsons Sunday night.

Audience comments ranged from "Why doesn't it show all the trucks backed up on the bridge?" to "I can see my house!"

On the episode titled 'D'oh Canada,' Lisa Simpson becomes one of the few to survive a fall over Niagara Falls. The water carries her to the Canadian side and she ends up admitted to a Canadian hospital.

There, she's delighted by the Ontario health care system, and the Simpsons family is thrilled to find out her recovery isn't going to cost them anything.

Lisa Simpson in the 'D'oh Canada' episode, featuring Windsor and Detroit. The episode aired April 28, 2019. (The Simpsons/FOX)

Later scenes show Lisa sitting on the rocks along Windsor's riverfront, gazing out at the Detroit skyline with 'Molson Jr.' beer. Her mother Marge sneaks across the border, walking on the Ambassador Bridge until she finds a trunk to hide in.

The episode also featured Canadian journalist Lucas Meyer as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Ottawa Senators and a few insults against Newfoundland.