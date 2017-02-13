What's open and closed in Windsor on Thanksgiving
Here's a quick look at what will be open on the Oct. 10 Thanksgiving holiday in Windsor.
Shopping, most services are shut down on Oct. 10. in observance of the holiday
Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on the Thanksgiving holiday in Windsor.
What's open
- Transit Windsor buses are running on Sunday/holiday schedule.
- The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be available.
- The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub in downtown Windsor will be open for regular hours.
- Lakeview Park Marina.
What's closed
- Government offices including Service Canada and Service Ontario, are closed and many non-emergency services are cancelled.
- Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall are closed.
- There will be no garbage or recycling and public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed. If your pickup day was Monday, it will go ahead on Tuesday.
- The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed Monday.
- All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed.
- The Windsor city council meeting, which usually falls on a Monday, is going ahead Tuesday.
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed.
- All community centres and arenas are closed, along with pools at the WFCU Centre and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
- Parking enforcement ticket payment offices will be closed, but tickets can still be paid through the city's website.
- Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are closed, as per their usual schedule.
