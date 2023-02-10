14 C temperature in Windsor beat a record on Thursday
Sunshine but cooler temperatures in the forecast for the weekend
Windsor set one weather record, and came close to another on Thursday.
The temperature rose to 14.2 C. That smashed the old record of 12.2 C for Feb. 9, set back in 1966.
Environment Canada meteorologist Katerina Eyk says it was warmer than the forecast too.
"The skies actually cleared as well, and that certainly helped. Like, there was a break in the rain, right when the temperature jumped," Eyk said.
Windsor got 20 millimetres of rain Thursday, just shy of the precipitation record of 21.4 millimetres.
The peak wind gust clocked in at 78 km/h.
The temperature has taken a big dive since Thursday, however, with a high of 2 C in the forecast for Friday, with a chance of showers or flurries.
The weekend will see sunny skies and a high of 5 C on Saturday, and 6 C on Sunday, according to the forecast.
