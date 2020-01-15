Windsor teen places 12th in 2020 National Skating Championships

Katherine Karon, a 14-year-old from Windsor, Ont., ranked 12th out of 18 competitors in the novice women's category at this year's National Skating Championships.

Karon competed against 17 other skaters in the novice women's category. (Danielle Earl)

"It was a fun experience and I got to see all my friends and it was exciting," Karon said. "I wasn't really looking for what placement I got. I was more trying to have a good skate for me."

She said the competition was unlike any other she's been in before.

"It was very professional, " she said. "Lots of seats all around. There was no glass on the board. The ice was all white with the logo. Lots of judges."

She hopes to compete again next year in the junior women's category.

The competition, held at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., runs until Jan. 19.