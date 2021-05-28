Tecumseh town council increases enforcement measures for Urban Hens Pilot Project

Urban chicken owners in Tecumseh can expect more proactive checks from bylaw officers due to new measures put in place by the municipal council.

"We need some stronger enforcement and some enforced measures that are more aggressive," councillor Andrew Dowie said.

It's been over a year since the town launched its pilot project, which is set to last until April of next year. Permits were given to 11 practitioners seeking to participate and 66 hens.

At its meeting Wednesday night, council decided to increase enforcement measures to give additional authorization to bylaw officers to enter properties for inspections as well as allowing the town to charge costs it incurs back to owners who are found to be in non-compliance.

Dowie said the new enforcement measures are "to ensure anyone operating in the pilot program will indeed be mindful of their obligations and responsibilities under the program and take care of those issues before they cause harm to others."

In February, the municipality received complaints from a property owner which resulted in revoking one owner's license and hens.

Chicken owner supports new rules

Curtis Tourangeau, a project participant, said he is in favour of strengthening enforcement.

"I think there should be a higher standard and a sense of housekeeping for the actual structure of the coop," he said.

Tourangeau, who has had a permit since March of 2020, owns four chickens.

He said he and his family have found the experience to be a positive one.

"The kids love it. They're pets, right?" Tourangeau said, adding that they raise the chickens for fresh eggs.

"They're super friendly, they're nice to have. I think they're easier than dogs."

Tourangeau said he has not received any complaints from his neighbours and is hopeful the project will continue past April 2022.

'Comes down to commitment'

Dowie said he has received four complaints, one involving a rooster, over the course of the project ranging from free-roaming chickens to disorganized yards. He said four is a large number considering there were only 11 permits handed out.

"A lot of it comes down to your commitment as a practitioner," he said

"If you're committed to what you're doing and believe in what you're doing I believe you can definitely co-exist with the neighbourhood."

Dowie said some, who committed to the project, have not put forth that kind of effort, which he says is unfortunate.

"Giving the bylaw enforcement officers some more authority to make decisions in the field will really help to alleviate some of those issues that have come up," he said.

Dowie does not believe the program will fail, but he is concerned the number of complaints are too high compared to the amount of permits given out during the pilot project.